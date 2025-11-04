TPG Buys Kinetic in $4 Billion Deal

Company News

by Finance News Network November 04, 2025 02:18 PM


TPG has acquired Kinetic, Australia’s largest bus operator, in a deal exceeding $4 billion. Street Talk reports that the private equity firm, advised by UBS and Azure Capital, finalised the agreement overnight with the owner of Melbourne’s SkyBus airport shuttle. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of TPG’s investment portfolio in the Australian market.

In other news, the ASX experienced a downturn ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) upcoming policy decision. City Chic shares surged following a positive sales update, while Novonix experienced a dive. Elsewhere, Elders has gained control of Delta Agribusiness, further consolidating its position in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, former Macquarie bankers Daniel and Will Roberts have secured a lucrative deal with Microsoft, highlighting the increasing demand for companies specialising in artificial intelligence. Their firm’s pivot from bitcoin to AI earned them a substantial $15 billion payday. Additionally, controversy surrounds the R&D tax break, with concerns raised about taxpayer subsidies being directed towards industries like gambling, alcohol, and novelty pizza innovations.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?