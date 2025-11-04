Michael Hill Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hill International has announced the appointment of Elodie Guillaumond as its new chief financial officer. Guillaumond is set to take over the role in February 2026. Michael Hill International is a global jewellery retailer operating a portfolio of brands including Michael Hill, Bevilles and Emma & Roe. The company is dedicated to crafting distinct and appealing jewellery.

Guillaumond brings a wealth of experience to the role, with more than 20 years working across both listed and private sector companies in Australia and internationally. Her previous roles include senior positions at Ampol, Amart Furniture, Coles, and British American Tobacco.

Chief Executive Officer of Michael Hill, Jonathan Waecker, commented on the appointment, noting that Guillaumond’s expertise in financial management and operational efficiency would be a valuable asset. He stated that her skills would support the company’s ongoing focus on building a stronger and more profitable business moving forward.

The appointment signals Michael Hill’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it navigates the evolving retail landscape. Investors and stakeholders will be watching to see how Guillaumond’s experience will contribute to the company’s financial performance and strategic direction in the coming years.