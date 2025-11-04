Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR), an Australian oil and gas exploration and development company focused on unconventional gas resources, has announced the receipt of its FY25 Research and Development (R&D) tax refund. The company received $3.861 million, as outlined in the recent Q1-FY26 Quarterly Report. These funds represent a key component of the company’s financial strategy.

The R&D tax refund will be allocated towards the high-impact Taroom Trough Lorelle-3 appraisal drilling campaign and the Diona-1 production testing program. These projects are central to Elixir Energy’s ongoing development and exploration activities. The company is actively advancing its gas exploration projects.

Elixir Energy’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Nicholls, authorised the release of this information. Further details about Elixir Energy can be found on the company’s website.