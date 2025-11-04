WCMQ and SWTZ Trading to Resume Following Technical Issue Resolution

AGP Investment Management Limited (AGP IM), the responsible entity for the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF (WCMQ) and the Switzer Dividend Growth Fund – Active ETF (SWTZ), has requested that the trading pause for both ETFs be lifted. AGP Investment Management is a financial services firm that manages investment portfolios. The company also provides company secretarial and administrative services.

The pause in trading was initially requested due to a technical market data issue affecting both funds. According to the announcement released on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the technical problem has now been resolved by AGP IM.

As a result of the resolution, AGP IM has formally requested the ASX to resume trading for both the WCMQ and SWTZ ETFs. Investors can anticipate the resumption of trading activities for these funds following the exchange’s approval.

The request to lift the trading pause was communicated to the ASX Market Announcements Office by Mark Licciardo, Company Secretary, on behalf of AGP Investment Management Limited.