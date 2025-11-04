Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF Trading Pause Lifted

The Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF (ASX: MCGG) experienced a brief trading pause today, according to an announcement by GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the responsible entity for the fund. The Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF offers investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks, actively managed by Munro Partners. GRES confirmed that the trading pause was due to a technical market making issue.

The announcement stated that the technical issue affecting market making activities has now been resolved. As a result, GRES has requested a lift of the trading pause for the fund. The company indicated it is not aware of any reason why this request should not be granted by the ASX.

GRES also provided contact information for investors seeking further details about the fund or the announcement. Investors can reach out to clientservice@gsfm.com.au for additional information. The announcement reiterated that the provided information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Prospective investors are encouraged to review the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) available on the GSFM website before making any investment decisions. These documents offer comprehensive details regarding the fund’s objectives, risks, and suitability for different investor profiles.