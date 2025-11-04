Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF Trading Pause Lifted

The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF (ASX: MCCL) experienced a brief trading pause today due to a technical market-making issue. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the responsible entity for the fund, confirmed that the issue has been resolved and has requested the lifting of the trading pause. The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio of companies that are leading the transition to a low-carbon economy. The fund actively selects companies believed to be well-positioned to benefit from climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

According to the announcement released to the ASX, the trading pause was initiated earlier today, November 4, 2025, following the identification of a technical problem related to market making activities. GRES acted swiftly to address the issue, and the fund is now prepared to resume normal trading operations. The company stated it was unaware of any reason why the request to lift the pause should not be granted.

GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES) is the responsible entity of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF. Investors seeking more information about the fund or the trading pause lift can contact clientservice@gsfm.com.au. Interested parties are encouraged to consult the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available on the GSFM website before making any investment decisions. The Target Market Determination (TMD) for the MCCL.ASX Fund is also available on the website.

This announcement provides a timely update for investors and stakeholders of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF, assuring them of the swift resolution of the technical issue and the resumption of normal trading activities.