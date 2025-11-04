Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF Trading Resumes After Brief Pause

The Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF (ASX: MAET) has resumed trading on the ASX following a brief trading pause earlier today. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the responsible entity for the exchange-traded fund, confirmed that the pause was due to a technical market-making issue. The Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of global growth companies. It aims to deliver capital appreciation through investments in businesses with strong growth potential.

According to an announcement released to the ASX, the technical issue impacting market makers has now been resolved. GRES requested a lift of the trading pause and stated that it was unaware of any reason why the request should not be granted. The announcement was made by Bridget Grant, Company Secretary of GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited.

GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES) is the responsible entity for the Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF. The company has produced a target market determination (TMD) in relation to the MAET.ASX Fund. More information about the fund can be obtained from www.gsfm.com.au or by calling 1300 133 451.