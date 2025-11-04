Sun Silver to Trade on US OTCQX

Sun Silver will commence trading on the US OTCQX Market on November 6, 2025, broadening its reach to North American investors. This move occurs amidst rising silver prices and increased attention in the United States towards critical minerals. Sun Silver is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its silver assets. The company aims to create value through exploration and discovery of high-quality silver deposits.

The dual quotation, listed under the ticker “SSLVF”, follows a $30 million placement that saw significant participation from North American investors. This placement underscores growing interest in Sun Silver’s projects and its potential within the silver market. The increased access to capital and a broader investor base is expected to support the company’s strategic objectives and development plans.

Sun Silver will maintain its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), where its shares will continue to trade under the code SS1. The dual listing provides North American investors with the opportunity to participate in Sun Silver’s growth while maintaining the company’s existing presence in the Australian market. The company believes this strategic move will benefit shareholders and enhance its overall market visibility.