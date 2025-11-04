City Chic Sees Mixed Sales Performance

City Chic Collective has reported continued positive momentum in the first 18 weeks of the 2026 fiscal year. The ASX-listed plus-size retailer stated preliminary, unaudited results showed trading ahead of plan. The company specialises in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through a network of retail stores and an online platform.

Australia-New Zealand sales increased by 10 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period, offsetting a 21.1 per cent decline in the US. Total revenue rose 2.6 per cent on the previous year, and gross margins remained in line with expectations. The business is on track to be operating cash flow positive for FY26. Chief executive Phil Ryan attributed the Australia-New Zealand performance to a strategic focus on high-value customers, improved product quality, and cost discipline.

In the US, City Chic maintained profitability despite tariff-related uncertainty. Direct-to-consumer sales were down 9.8 per cent, which was better than planned. The company reduced winter product intake due to volatility but is planning cautiously for the next summer season, supported by a stabilising trade environment.

City Chic ended the period with $9.5 million in cash and $5 million undrawn on its $10 million debt facility. Management indicated that inventory levels are well-positioned for the critical Black Friday and Christmas trading periods in Australia-New Zealand, reinforcing confidence in delivering FY26 results.