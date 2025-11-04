Palantir Soars on AI, Lifts Guidance

Palantir, the New York-listed data analytics company, is riding high on the artificial intelligence wave after reporting a blockbuster third quarter, according to eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert. Palantir specialises in data analytics and AI platforms, offering solutions to both government and commercial clients. The company’s platforms are designed to help organisations make data-driven decisions.

Revenue surged by 63 per cent year-on-year to US$1.18 billion. Adjusted operating profit approached US$600 million, with margins expanding significantly from 38 per cent to 51 per cent compared to the previous year. The impressive financial results reflect growing demand for Palantir’s AI and data analytics platforms, as Gilbert highlighted the company’s success in expanding its reach beyond government contracts.

Palantir has raised its full-year revenue guidance to approximately US$4.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations. Despite the positive performance, valuation remains a concern. Palantir’s price-to-sales ratio is among the highest in the S&P 500, which Gilbert noted: “There’s no doubt Palantir is monetising the AI trend, but this stock is priced to absolute perfection.”

However, investors have seen substantial gains, and the raised guidance indicates that the company still has the potential to surprise the market and sustain its AI-driven expansion. The strong results signal continued growth and investor confidence in Palantir’s strategic direction and market positioning.