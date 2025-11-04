Alliance Aviation Halts Trading Amid Earnings Concerns

Brisbane-based airline Alliance Aviation Services has requested an immediate voluntary suspension of its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The suspension precedes a forthcoming trading update that is expected to reveal FY26 earnings significantly below analyst consensus. Alliance Aviation Services is an airline providing contract, charter, and aviation services in Australia and internationally. Qantas currently holds a 20 per cent stake in the company.

The company attributed the anticipated weaker results primarily to higher-than-expected repairs, maintenance expenses, and depreciation costs. These increased expenses have prompted the need for a thorough review and validation process to accurately assess their impact on the company’s financial performance.

The voluntary suspension is set to remain in effect until Alliance Aviation releases its trading update to the market. Alternatively, trading will resume on Friday, whichever event occurs first. The company stated that the suspension is necessary to allow sufficient time to validate and verify the full impact of the increased expenses before making a formal announcement to the market.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements for further updates regarding Alliance Aviation’s trading status and the release of its FY26 earnings outlook. The company’s announcement will provide further clarity on the extent of the financial impact and the strategies being implemented to address these challenges.