Brightstar Resources Bolsters Leadership Team and Advances Sandstone Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR), an emerging gold producer focused on projects in Western Australia, has announced the strengthening of its operational capabilities through the appointment of experienced mining professionals to key leadership roles. Brightstar Resources hosts a portfolio of high-quality assets, with 3.0Moz of Mineral Resources across the Goldfields and Murchison regions. The company owns and operates the underground Second Fortune and Fish Gold Mines south of Laverton.

The company has appointed John Croall as General Manager Mining, Daniel Jolley as Project Director, and Julie Budrey as Group Health and Safety Manager. Mr. Croall brings over 30 years of operational experience, while Mr. Jolley has extensive processing plant delivery expertise, most recently with Northern Star/De Grey’s 10Mtpa Hemi Gold Project. Ms. Budrey brings over 25 years of safety leadership experience in the mining industry. These appointments are expected to enhance Brightstar’s ability to advance its Menzies, Laverton, and Sandstone projects.

Brightstar also provided an update on its Sandstone Project, where a pre-feasibility study is progressing. GR Engineering Services has been engaged for processing infrastructure design, and Independent Metallurgical Operations is continuing metallurgical test work. Currently, Brightstar and Aurumin Ltd have six drilling rigs operating in Sandstone, with the target of material Mineral Resource Estimate growth and infill drilling key deposits to enable an increase in confidence classification.

A Mineral Resource upgrade for Sandstone is targeted for release in the first half of calendar year 2026. The current Mineral Resource is 2.4Moz @ 1.5g/t Au (on a pro forma basis with Aurumin). Managing Director Alex Rovira expressed confidence that these developments would significantly enhance Brightstar’s operational depth and development capacity, contributing to the company’s goal of becoming a +200,000-ounce per annum gold producer.