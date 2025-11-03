Great Northern Minerals Completes Fieldwork at Catalyst Ridge Project

Great Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:GNM) has announced the completion of fieldwork for its initial exploration program at the Catalyst Ridge Project. Great Northern Minerals is focused on exploring and developing gold, copper, and rare earth element (REE) projects in northern Queensland and the USA. The company anticipates receiving results from the comprehensive sampling program in approximately two weeks.

The fieldwork included rock chip and stream sediment sampling from three target areas, accompanied by reconnaissance mapping using handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) readings. A total of 119 samples were collected during the program, overseen by GNM’s geological experts Greg Schifrin and Robert Kell. These samples have been dispatched to American Analytical Services in Idaho for assay, with results expected by mid-November.

Eddie King, Non-Executive Chairman, stated that the completion of the initial fieldwork at Catalyst Ridge represents a key milestone in advancing the project. He added that the campaign focused on validating surface mineralisation following promising desktop indicators. The company intends to use the results to guide the next phase of exploration, aiming to unlock the Rare Earths and Antimony potential of the Project.

Following receipt of the assay results, GNM will conduct a detailed analysis of the geochemical data to identify priority exploration targets. Subject to the assay outcomes, the company plans to proceed with detailed geological mapping, further targeted surface sampling, and focused drilling to further assess the mineralisation potential.