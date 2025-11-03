EQ Resources Ltd (EQR), a global tungsten producer with mining activities in Australia and Spain, has announced a record monthly production at its Barruecopardo Mine in Spain. The mine achieved 12,006 mtu (metric tonne unit) of contained WO3 in October 2025, exceeding the previous high of 11,534 mtu recorded in November 2024. This milestone reflects the successful implementation of equipment upgrades and operational enhancements since the company acquired the mine in January 2024.

The record production was achieved despite a slightly lower average jaw crusher feed grade of 0.182% WO3. The company attributes the strong performance to increased throughput, the commissioning of new equipment, and process optimisation. Feed volumes saw a significant rise, with 160,976 tonnes processed through the jaw crusher and 58,714 tonnes through the Tomra XRT ore sorters during the month.

The commissioning of a third Tomra XRT ore sorter in Q1 FY2026 also contributed to the record output, operating at its full design capacity. In addition, the Falcon concentrator and magnetic separation circuits, commissioned and trialled during the month, added to the overall performance. These circuits continue to be optimised, showing strong progress and contribution to production in October.

Looking ahead, EQ Resources is preparing to install a wet scalping screen and new shaking tables to further enhance recovery and classification at the Barruecopardo Mine. Managing Director Craig Bradshaw acknowledged the team’s efforts, highlighting their success in improving recovery rates and increasing throughput and plant availability, and that this is a ‘small step towards future production records’.