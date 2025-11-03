Imricor (ASX: IMR) Achieves World First in MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX: IMR), a company striving to make interventional medical procedures better and safer through real-time MRI guidance, has announced a significant milestone. In collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Centre (Amsterdam UMC), Imricor has successfully completed the world’s first ischemic ventricular tachycardia (VT) ablation performed under real-time MRI guidance in an iCMR lab. This groundbreaking procedure marks a major advancement in the field of electrophysiology.

The procedure, performed by Dr. Michiel Kemme and the Amsterdam UMC team, involved several world firsts, including the first-in-human MRI-guided transseptal crossing and the first left ventricular mapping and ablation performed with Imricor’s Vision-MR Ablation Catheter 2.0. It also marked the first substrate (scar)-guided ablation under real-time MRI and the first ablation in a patient with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). Upon completion, the patient was non-inducible for VT, signifying acute procedural success.

Dr. Kemme stated that the MRI imaging allows precise targeting of the myocardial infarction site, potentially making ablation more effective. Imricor’s Chair and CEO, Steve Wedan, hailed the achievement as a defining moment for Imricor and electrophysiology, validating the vision of safer, more effective, and personalised arrhythmia treatments via real-time MR guidance. The success paves the way for broader clinical use of MRI-guided ablations.

This milestone represents a critical step forward for Imricor’s VISABL-VT clinical trial and is expected to drive significant growth in demand for Imricor’s technology. With a growing pipeline of customers progressing towards performing atrial flutter ablations, the company anticipates shortened conversion timelines across its customer base due to this landmark achievement.