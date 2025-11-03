McLaren Minerals Identifies Potential Second Shoreline at McLaren Titanium Project

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) has announced the identification of a potential second mineralised shoreline within its existing tenements at the McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia. McLaren Minerals is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the McLaren Titanium Project. The prospective feature, identified through historical drilling data, is located immediately east of the Indicated Resource currently under assessment for development.

The discovery presents a significant opportunity for additional resource growth. Preliminary interpretation suggests the mineralisation may be associated with an older, lower shoreline horizon developed within the same sedimentary sequence that hosts the current resource. This target’s position within the lower sedimentary units strengthens the current geological model and supports the potential for additional mineralisation. The prospective horizon appears to be hosted within sedimentary units identified beneath the historically defined deposit, first recognised during the Phase 1 drilling program in 2025.

Simon Finnis, Managing Director, commented that this geological interpretation indicating other shorelines are present in the vicinity opens up significant opportunities for further mineralisation. The company plans to test these theories with drilling in the next phase of exploration. Follow-up evaluation and drill planning are underway to confirm the extent and tenor of mineralisation identified to the north-east and south west of the known Resource, as well as across this newly defined target area.

The next steps include integrating new geological data into the existing 3D model to refine the resource framework and finalising a drill program design to test the newly identified lower shoreline horizon. McLaren Minerals recently reported on exploration drilling and metallurgical studies completed as part of the Phase 1 Air Core drilling program. The current Mineral Resource Estimate stands at 280 million tonnes grading 4.8% heavy minerals.