Golden Horse Minerals (GHM) Commences Regional Drilling Program at Golden Valley

Golden Horse Minerals Limited (ASX: GHM) has announced the commencement of its regional drilling program in the Golden Valley area. Golden Horse Minerals is a gold exploration company focused on Western Australia’s Southern Cross region. The drilling campaign will target shallow gold mineralisation adjacent to historic high-grade workings across three key prospects: Marionete/Star of Ennuin, Lake View, and Baby Queen.

The company’s initial focus is on the Marionete/Star of Ennuin trend, where historical production records show high-grade yields exceeding 37 g/t Au. Recent rock chip sampling by Golden Horse Minerals has further validated the area’s potential, with assays reaching up to 100 g/t Au. The proposed drill program for Marionete consists of 19 holes for 1,075 metres, targeting high-grade material along the full length of mineralisation below and adjacent to known workings. The Lake View and Baby Queen prospects also have promising historical data, with small-scale mining operations recording approximately 150 ounces of gold from 160 tonnes of ore.

The current drilling program comprises approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. The program aims to delineate shallow gold mineralisation at these three prospects, all located north-west of Bullfinch. The company will continue diamond drilling at Hopes Hill, with core logging and assays ongoing, and results will be released as they become available.

Nicholas Anderson, Managing Director of Golden Horse Minerals, stated that the company is well-positioned with walk-up targets along a +300m mapped strike extent. He added that the Lake View and Baby Queen areas are also highly appealing, with multiple historic workings along a highly visible trend showing quartz vein mineralisation within favourable geology. The company plans to update the market on drilling progress, assay results, and geological interpretations in a timely manner.