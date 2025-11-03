Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, has faced setbacks in his attempts to persuade former President Donald Trump to allow the sale of Nvidia’s chips to Chinese customers, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, reportedly advised Trump to hold off on making a decision, citing national security concerns. Nvidia is a technology company specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. They are currently awaiting approval to sell a less powerful version of its key AI chip to China.

The potential value of Nvidia’s chip exports to China is estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars. Huang is expected to continue his efforts to convince Trump of the benefits of selling Nvidia chips to China. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Huang mentioned at a Washington event last week that the president often calls him late at night.

Following the publication of the report, Nvidia shares experienced a paring of earlier gains. Despite this, the stock remained 2.9 per cent higher on the day, trading near 3pm in New York. The situation remains fluid as Nvidia navigates the complexities of international trade and national security considerations.