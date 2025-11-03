Hot Stocks: True North Copper, Trigg Minerals, 29Metals

US markets were mixed on Monday as investors poured into artificial intelligence stocks following a string of large deal announcements. The Nasdaq gained 0.4% and the S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher, while the Dow fell 0.6%. Amazon shares jumped 4% after its cloud unit signed a US$38bn deal with OpenAI, boosting demand for Nvidia’s chips. Nvidia rose 2%, Micron added 5%, and semiconductor stocks broadly advanced.

Microsoft also expanded its AI infrastructure, signing a US$9.7bn deal with Sydney-based data centre operator Iren, sending Iren’s shares up 13.4%. Nvidia received further support from news that Microsoft had secured export licences to ship its chips to the UAE, where total investment could reach US$15.2bn by 2029. Closer to home, ASX futures pointed to a slight decline ahead of the Reserve Bank’s policy announcement and Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference later today.

In company news,

True North Copper extends Mt Oxide copper strike past 500m

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) has extended the mineralised strike length at its Mt Oxide Project in northwest Queensland to over 500m following new drilling along the Aquila Trend. Assays included 103m at 0.53% copper and 0.1% cobalt, and 72m at 0.55% copper and 0.16% cobalt, with higher-grade intervals exceeding 1.5% copper. The discovery remains open along strike and at depth, and further results are pending from both northern and southern holes. The company said the results reinforce Mt Oxide’s potential as a major new copper-cobalt-silver system.

Trigg Minerals identifies district-scale antimony target at Antimony Canyon

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) has identified a large, coherent hydrothermal system at its Antimony Canyon Project in Utah following a 43km controlled-source audio magnetotellurics (CSAMT) survey. The data outlined a 3.4km-long, 1km-wide conductive system interpreted as an intact silica-capped antimony-bearing structure. Modelling revealed feeder faults beneath historic workings such as Little Emma and GEM, supporting the presence of district-scale mineralisation. The company has defined several shallow, high-priority drill targets (50–150m depth) to test before year-end.

29Metals extends high-grade zones at Golden Grove

29Metals (ASX:29M) has reported new high-grade copper, zinc, and gold intercepts from its 2025 drilling campaign at the Golden Grove mine in Western Australia. Results indicate that the Oizon and Hougoumont Extended deposits may form a single, large mineralised system at depth, potentially improving future mining economics. Intercepts included up to 21.6m at 17.6% zinc and 1.6g/t gold, and 9.7m at 1.5% copper and 1.0g/t gold. The program, with a $10–14m budget, continues to support mine life extensions and has highlighted further copper-rich potential at the Europa target area.