Immutep (ASX:IMM) has received a €2.59m (A$4.57m) research and development tax incentive from the French Government under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche (CIR) scheme.

The payment recognises eligible expenditure by the company’s French subsidiary, Immutep S.A.S., on research and development conducted in the European Union during the 2024 calendar year.

The CIR, or “Research Tax Credit,” reimburses French companies for 30% of qualifying R&D expenses undertaken in Europe.

Immutep also benefits from cash rebates under the Australian Federal Government’s R&D tax incentive program for work carried out domestically.

The funds will support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of the company’s two lead immunotherapy candidates — eftilagimod alfa and IMP761.

Based in Sydney, Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It is a recognised pioneer in research related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), leveraging its ability to modulate immune responses through both stimulatory and inhibitory pathways.