IVE expands its menu with Domino’s partnership and two new acquisitions

IVE Group has strengthened its position as Australia’s leading diversified marketing company by signing a long-term marketing services supply agreement with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE), as well as executing binding agreements to acquire Impressu Print Group (Impressu) and Budget Mail Services (BMS).

The acquisitions and partnership further extend IVE’s national reach and integrated marketing capabilities

.

Impressu joins the IVE network

Impressu, a well-established print and marketing services business, brings deep expertise in digital and offset print, letterbox marketing, signage, point-of-sale and logistics. Impressu’s long-standing relationships across the quick service restaurant, retail, healthcare and public sectors will now benefit from access to IVE’s broader suite of creative, content and data-driven solutions.



Long-term partnership with Domino’s



In conjunction with the Impressu acquisition, IVE has entered into a multi-year (6+2) marketing services supply agreement with DPE. This builds on an eight-year relationship between Domino’s and Impressu, and expands IVE’s remit across its wider capabilities, including creative and content, CX and data, events and activations, uniforms and more.

Budget Mail Services strengthens IVE’s communication capabilities

Sydney-based Budget Mail Services (BMS) also joins IVE, bringing additional expertise in mail and communications across sectors such as share registry, charity, publishing and education. The addition of BMS increases IVE’s scale and flexibility in delivering high-quality print and mail solutions nationwide.

IVE Group Managing Director Matt Aitken said: “These businesses are a strong strategic fit. They bring new capacity, new customers and enhance national reach with Impressu offering growth opportunities in the fast-growing south-east Queensland and northern NSW corridor. I’m also particularly excited about the long-term partnership with Domino’s and the opportunities that presents.”

Integration planning is underway to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees across both new businesses.