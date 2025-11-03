SciDev Secures $19.5 Million Water Treatment Contract for Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project

SciDev Ltd (ASX:SDV) has announced that it has been awarded a contract by McMahon Services Australia (NT) Pty Ltd for the design and construction of the Groundwater Treatment Plant Package for the Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project. SciDev is a leader in innovative solutions that solve industries’ most complex water problems, providing specialty chemistry and water treatment technologies to heavy industry. Their solutions ensure clean and sustainable water resources, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce environmental impact for their clients.

The contract, valued at approximately $19.5 million, involves the design and construction of a 30-litre-per-second multi-stage groundwater treatment plant. This plant will treat contaminated groundwater from legacy uranium mining at the former Rum Jungle Mine, located south of Darwin. The Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project is one of Australia’s most significant environmental remediation undertakings, jointly funded by the Northern Territory and Commonwealth Governments.

Work on the project is set to commence immediately, with a targeted completion date of 4th September 2026. The contract also includes an option for a two-year extension covering the initial resourced operation and maintenance (O&M) of the plant. SciDev is well-positioned to potentially secure the complete 15-year O&M program.

SciDev CEO Sean Halpin stated that securing the Rum Jungle water treatment contract is a significant milestone for the company. He emphasised that SciDev’s solutions would play a critical role in addressing complex legacy mine challenges, delivering practical and sustainable remediation outcomes, supporting long-term value for shareholders, partners, and the communities involved.