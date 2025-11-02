Trigg Minerals Expands Tungsten Portfolio with Acquisition of Historic Nightingale District

Trigg Minerals Ltd (ASX: TMG) has announced the expansion of its US tungsten portfolio with the acquisition of claims covering the majority of the historic Nightingale Tungsten District in Nevada. Trigg Minerals is focused on advancing critical mineral development in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, aiming to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. The strategic staking program secures a three-mile mineralised trend of past-producing mines and high-grade prospects.

The newly secured ground includes 100% ownership of the Alpine Mine, a significant past producer with historical records indicating 564,000 lbs of 70% WO3 concentrate produced between 1943 and 1946. Additionally, the staking secures the southern Garfield Force Mine, another high-grade past producer, with grades up to 1.0% WO3 reported in remaining workings. This confirms a substantial extension to the mineralised system now controlled by Trigg.

Trigg is also preparing for two major drill programs at the Antimony Canyon Project and Tennessee Mountain Project. These projects include notable recorded tungsten grades, such as 24.9m at 0.65% WO3 from 7.68m at Tennessee Mountain. The company stated that historical work was completed when tungsten traded at significantly lower prices, highlighting the potential economic viability of these projects at current market values.

Andre Booyzen, Managing Director, stated that the acquisition is a transformative move for Trigg, providing control over a district-scale tungsten province. The company aims to define a major JORC-compliant resource and establish a strategic US-based supply of this critical metal, essential for defence, aerospace, and high-tech sectors.