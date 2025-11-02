IVE Group Limited (ASX: IGL), Australia’s largest diversified marketing company specialising in areas like creative content, eCommerce, and print distribution, today announced a long-term marketing services agreement with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP), alongside the acquisitions of Impressu Print Group and Budget Mail Services. Founded in 1921 and listed on the ASX in 2015, IVE connects over 2,800 clients with their customers daily.

The agreement with Domino’s involves IVE continuing to supply services previously provided by Impressu for the past eight years, while also expanding into other areas such as creative content, CX and data, and events and activations. IVE anticipates this contract will generate over $80 million in revenue during its initial term of six years, with an option to extend for another two. Impressu, a Brisbane-based print business owned by Domino’s, offers services including digital and offset print, direct mail, signage, and warehousing solutions. IVE acquired Impressu for $13.5 million, with the business expected to contribute approximately $30 million in annual revenue and $4.5 million in EBITDA.

Additionally, IVE has acquired Budget Mail Services (BMS), a Sydney-based mail and communications business serving clients in sectors such as share registry and education. BMS has been acquired for $1 million. Once fully integrated, BMS is expected to deliver $1 million in EBITDA on revenue of around $5 million.

Matt Aitken, Managing Director of IVE Group, stated that these acquisitions align with the company’s strategy to build scale and capacity in core service areas while broadening its national reach. He highlighted the growth opportunities in the south-east Queensland and northern NSW corridor offered by Impressu, as well as the potential of the long-term partnership with Domino’s. The acquisition of BMS completed on November 3, 2025, and Impressu is expected to complete imminently, subject to customary conditions.