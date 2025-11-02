Felix Group Holdings CEO Mike Davis Resigns

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (FLX: ASX), a company that operates a cloud-based enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) procurement management platform and vendor marketplace connecting enterprises and third-party vendors, has announced the resignation of its Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Davis. According to a company announcement on November 3, 2025, Davis will step down effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025. He will remain with Felix as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

Davis co-founded Felix in 2012. The company has since evolved from an online marketplace for subcontractors in construction into an enterprise platform. The company said Davis’s decision to resign reflects increasing travel demands and a mutual agreement with the Board that a Brisbane-based CEO would best support Felix’s next growth phase.

In the interim, James Frayne, the current CFO, will assume the role of Interim CEO, also effective from November 12, 2025. Frayne has served as CFO since 2014. He will receive an exertion fee of $6,790 per month while serving as Interim CEO. The Board has initiated a formal search for a new CEO.

Additionally, Resolution 4 regarding the issue of Performance Rights to Mr. Michael Davis will be withdrawn from the 2025 AGM, the company noted. The company has provided contact information for both company-related and investor-related inquiries.