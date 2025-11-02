Galilee Energy Appoints Joseph Graham as New CEO

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX: GLL) has announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Graham as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Galilee Energy is focused on becoming an integrated and diversified sustainable energy company, with a focus on supplying natural gas to Australia’s east coast market. The newly created CEO role aims to strengthen the company’s operational and technical capabilities as it progresses its Queensland assets and pursues new growth opportunities.

Mr. Graham brings over 25 years of industry experience to Galilee Energy, with a proven track record in capital stewardship and project delivery. Most recently, he served as CEO of Kato Energy Pty Ltd, a consortium focused on acquiring assets in Australia’s North West Shelf. His previous experience includes roles at BP, Chevron, Apache, and Woodside Energy, across various locations including Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth, and Houston.

Executive Chairman Ray Shorrocks commented that Mr. Graham is the ideal candidate to drive the company’s growth strategy, highlighting his extensive network and knowledge gained from working across three continents. Mr. Shorrocks also noted Mr. Graham’s diligence and forthright approach as qualities aligned with Galilee Energy’s needs. Concurrently with Mr. Graham’s appointment, Mr. Shorrocks will step down from his executive duties and resume his role as Non-Executive Chairman.

The material terms of Mr. Graham’s employment agreement include a total fixed remuneration of $203,400 inclusive of superannuation and participation in the Company’s Short Term and Long Term Incentive plans. Either party can terminate the agreement with one month’s notice following a three-month probation period, except in cases of termination for cause. This announcement was authorised for release by the Board.