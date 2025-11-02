Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has divested its printing business, Impressu Print Group, selling it to IVE Group for $13.5 million. The sale follows a review of Domino’s overall operations, with a focus on simplifying the company and concentrating on its core business activities. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the largest pizza chain in Australia in terms of both network store numbers and network sales. It holds the master franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark.

According to Domino’s executive chairman Jack Cowin, the sale is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s earnings outlook for the 2025-26 financial year. Cowin, who holds a 26 per cent stake in Domino’s, assumed the role of running the company’s day-to-day operations in July. This followed the departure of chief executive Mark van Dyck.

Impressu Print Group provides digital and offset printing services for Domino’s franchisees and company-owned stores. In addition to servicing Domino’s, Impressu also provides printing services for third-party clients. The decision to sell Impressu reflects Domino’s strategic shift toward streamlining operations and prioritizing its primary business of pizza delivery and related services.