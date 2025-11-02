DroneShield Secures $25.3 Million Latin America Deal

DroneShield has announced a significant $25.3 million contract from a reseller that supplies to a government defence customer in Latin America. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company specialises in developing counter-drone solutions and related technologies. DroneShield’s products are designed to protect people, organisations, and critical infrastructure from drone threats.

According to the company’s announcement, the contract will see equipment delivered throughout the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. DroneShield anticipates receiving cash payments during the same delivery timeframe. This substantial agreement builds upon an existing relationship with the reseller.

Prior to this, DroneShield had received seven separate orders from the same reseller between March 2019 and July 2025, amounting to a total of $2.9 million. This new contract significantly increases the scale of business between the two parties, and strengthens DroneShield’s position in the Latin American market.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s chief executive, stated that the contract underscores the company’s position as a leading provider of counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) in the region. He added that DroneShield is prepared to meet evolving demands in a region where drones are increasingly important in modern warfare.