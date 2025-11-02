Nutritional Growth Solutions Secures $2 Million Share Placement

Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited (ASX: NGS), a U.S.-based health, nutrition, and wellness company, has announced it has received firm commitments to raise A$2 million through a share placement. The placement will see the issue of up to 100 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.02 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 2025.

Nutritional Growth Solutions develops, produces, and sells clinically tested nutritional formulas for children, backed by 20 years of medical research into pediatric nutrition. The company intends to allocate the proceeds from the share placement to several key areas. A significant portion will be directed towards sales and marketing efforts to support growth, as well as building up inventory to service its expanding product portfolio and distribution network.

Additionally, the funds will cover general corporate expenses and transaction costs. NGS also plans to use the capital to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities as they arise. Taurus Capital Group Pty Ltd acted as the lead manager for the placement and will receive a 6% placement fee in cash.

Taurus Capital Group will also be issued 25 million options with an exercise price of A$0.025, expiring three years from the date of issue, pending shareholder approval at the next general meeting. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Nutritional Growth Solutions.