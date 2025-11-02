Acorn Capital Digs Deep for Mining Wins

Rick Squire’s background in geology is proving to be a valuable asset in the world of funds management. Prior to joining Acorn Capital, Squire completed a PhD in geology and worked as a research fellow, investigating the formation of gold and base metal deposits for major mining companies. He brings a deep understanding of the resources sector to his role.

Acorn Capital is a Melbourne-based firm capitalising on the commodities boom. The firm focuses on investments in the Australian small cap market. Squire’s expertise has been instrumental in the success of Acorn’s NextGen Resources Fund.

The $40 million NextGen Resources Fund, which invests in around 40 small and emerging resources stocks, has delivered impressive returns. Since its inception in September 2020, the fund has achieved an annual return of 20 per cent. This performance surpasses the S&P/ASX Small Resources Index, exceeding it by 4 per cent annually.