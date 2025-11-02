Westpac Announces 2025 Full Year Financial Results

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX: WBC) today released its full year financial results for the year ended 30 September 2025. Westpac is one of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions, serving millions of customers across a range of brands and channels. The announcement details the Group’s performance over the past 12 months, highlighting key financial metrics and strategic priorities.

The report indicates a statutory net profit of $6.9 billion, slightly down from the previous year, while net profit excluding notable items reached $7.0 billion. Fully franked ordinary dividends increased to 153 cents per share, including a final dividend of 77 cents per share. Customer deposits increased by 7%, and loans rose by 6%, reflecting solid growth across various segments. Business lending was up 15%, with strong growth in target sectors, while institutional lending grew by 17% due to deeper client relationships.

Westpac’s CET1 capital ratio stands at 12.5%, above the target ratio. The bank’s management remains focused on building stronger customer relationships and investing in improving its market position. It is transforming the company through its ‘One Best Way’ approach, driving simplification, consistency, efficiency and innovation. The ‘UNITE’ program aims to unlock value by resolving structural legacy technology and operational issues.

Looking ahead, Westpac notes signs of improvement in the Australian economy. The bank expects housing credit to increase in the coming years. Westpac has outlined five priorities to achieve its ambition of being its customers’ number one bank and partner through life, focused on customer experience, its people, risk management, and transformation. The full suite of reports is available online at westpac.com.au/2025annualreport.