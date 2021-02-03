Myanmar Metals (ASX:MYL) enters voluntary suspension after coup

The securities of Myanmar Metals (ASX:MYL) will be suspended from quotation due to the political situation in the country and its impact on the Company’s projects.



The US government has determined that recent actions by Myanmar's military constitute a military coup.



The military on Tuesday instructed airlines to suspend all flights until the end of April, this is an extension of travel restrictions put in place by the previous government to contain the spread of Covid-19.



The country’s stockmarket should reopen today.



