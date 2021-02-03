Openpay Group (ASX:OPY) welcomes regulatory review in the UK

Buy now Pay smarter’ company, Openpay Group (ASX:OPY) welcomes the publication of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Woolard Review and confirms that Openpay embraces modern and proportionate regulation in all markets.



Openpay has been working with the UK’s FCA to help ensure that any further regulatory measures for the BNPL sector will ensure consumer choice, product innovation and strong consumer protections.



Openpay is preparing for its next phase of growth via rollout in Automotive and Healthcare specialist verticals.



Shares in Openpay Group (ASX:OPY) are trading 1.95 per cent lower at $2.51.

