Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) temporarily suspends FIFO operations

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) has suspended all FIFO operations from the lock down region in Western Australia to the unaffected region in which it operates.



Employees who reside in an affected area will remain on site and will not fly back to that region until the Government has advised it is safe to do so, except in an emergency or on compassionate grounds.



Westgold further advises that it has immediately implemented a full review of its PPE (personal protective equipment) and Covi-19 management strategy across its operations whilst the lockdown continues.



The move comes after WA went into a five day lock down on Sunday after a hotel quarantine guard tested positive for coronavirus.



Shares in Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) are trading 0.42 per cent higher at $2.39.

