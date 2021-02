The Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) reports a 10 per cent increase in net profit after tax (NPAT) to $42.3 million.



Revenue was down 2 per cent to $188.0 million from $190.9 million.



The company bought Collection House on the last day of the first half period but is expected to make a strong contribution over the second half.



Shares in the Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) are trading 10.83 per cent higher at $32.65.