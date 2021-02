Temple & Webster (AXS:TPW) report that first-half revenue rose 118 per cent to $161.6 million.



EBITDA climbed 556 per cent to $14.8 million.



The company saw strong growth across all categories, geographies, channels and demographics.



Active customers are up 102 per cent year on year to 678,000.



Shares in Temple & Webster (AXS:TPW) are trading 7.52 per cent lower at $10.21.