Worley (ASX:WOR) leads the market losses: ASX closes 0.8% higher

The local sharemarket has kicked off the week with a rally throughout today closing rising 0.8 per cent or 56 points to 6,663. It was its best session in nine days. Shares in Blackmores (ASX:BKL) did well today as shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) dropped today after they reported their first half revenue has been hit hard by Covid-19. Australian silver stocks rose today as Reddit traders turn their attention that way.



Futures



US futures all higher



The Dow futures are suggesting a gain of 135 points. S&P 500 futures are eyeing a gain of 19 points. The Nasdaq futures are up 45 points. And the SPI futures are eyeing a rise of 58 points tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



The total value of new loan commitments for housing and the value of owner occupier home loan commitments each reached record highs in December. The value of Australian home loans rose 8.6 per cent to $26 billion in December, 38.9 per cent higher than the previous year.



Company news



Perenti Global’s (ASX:PRN) subsidiary hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been awarded a contract extension at Gold Fields’ Agnew Gold Mine in Leinster, Western Australia. The extension is valued at over $200 million and is for full underground mining services, driven by an increase in development and production physicals at the mine. Shares in Perenti Global’s (ASX:PRN) closed 3.1 per cent higher at $1.34.



The Foreign Investment Review Board has determined the Commonwealth has no objection to a wholly owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Coca-Cola European Partners acquiring up to a 100 per cent interest in the Company.



amaysim Australia (ASX:AYS) has sold its mobile business to its long-term strategic wholesale partner, Optus Mobile Pty for $250 million.



The Board of AMA Group (ASX:AMA) has today appointed Carl Bizon as Chief Executive Officer having accepted the immediate resignation of Andrew Hopkins.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Healthcare gaining 1.7 per cent while the sector trailing behind was Utilities dropping 0.6 per cent.

The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Blackmores (ASX:BKL) closing 8.9 per cent higher to $79.93 followed by Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) and Zip Co (ASX:NWL) and the worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Worley (ASX:WOR) dropping 10.9 per cent to $10.18, followed by shares in Service Stream (ASX:SSM) and Kogan.com (ASX:KGN).



Asian markets higher



Japan’s Nikkei has gained 1.4 per cent Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite is 0.2 per cent higher.



Commodities



Gold is trading at US$1,862 an ounce.

Iron ore has added 0.7 per cent to $158.54.

Iron ore futures are suggesting a fall of 0.6 per cent.

Light crude is up $0.33 cents to $50.06.

One Australian dollar is buying 76.54 US cents.

