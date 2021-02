amaysim Australia (ASX:AYS) has sold its mobile business to its long-term strategic wholesale partner, Optus Mobile Pty.



The Share Sale Agreement was announced on 2 November for all cash consideration of $250 million.



Following the completion of the sale, the takeover offer from Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is set to open to shareholders on Tuesday.



Shares in amaysim Australia (ASX:AYS) are trading flat at 76 cents.