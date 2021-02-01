FIRB approves Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) takeover

The Foreign Investment Review Board has determined the Commonwealth has no objection to a wholly owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Coca-Cola European Partners acquiring up to a 100 per cent interest in the Company.



Back in November the Scheme Consideration implied an equity value of approximately $9 million and an enterprise value of $10 million.



Independent Shareholders to receive $12.75 cash per share, less any 2H20 dividend.



Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) are trading 0.46 per higher at $13.14.

