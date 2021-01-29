Domino's (ASX:DMP) to voluntarily return JobKeeper payments

Pizza delivery company, Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has promised to return all JobKeeper payments received last year.



Its franchisees were eligible for the payments at the time.



But the company has since posted a profit of $138.4 million in its 2020 full-year results - a 19.4 per cent rise on the previous year.



The company experienced a surge in volumes during the pandemic due to the increased demand for takeaway services.



It plans to return $792,000 to taxpayers by the end of the current financial year and says it plans to avoid relying on unnecessary government assistance.



Shares in Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) are trading 0.86 per cent higher at $91.28.

