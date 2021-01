Engineering solution provider, Phoslock Environmental Technologies (ASX:PET) has appointed Barry Sechos to the board.



He will begin in the role on 1 February 2021.



Mr Sechos is a corporate lawyer and a current director of Regeneus (ASX:RGS), Concentrated Leaders Fund (ASX:CLF), Fulcrum Media Finance, Sherman Group and Paddington Street Finance.



Phoslock Environmental Technologies (ASX:PET) shares are suspended. They last traded at 24.5 cents.