Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) Q4 2020 revenue up 95% on PCP

Subscription meal kit provider, Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) has released an update for the quarter ended 31st December 2020.



Revenue in the fourth quarter came to €69 million, up 95 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



US revenue rose 129 per cent in the quarter.



Unaudited financials indicate that revenue for the full 2020 financial year rose 96 per cent year on year to €254 million, well within the company’s previous guidance.



Shares in Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) closed 5.6 per cent lower at $2.55 yesterday.

