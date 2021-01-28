Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) reveals new management team

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) has appointed chief commercial officer Simon Trott as Iron Ore Chief Executive.



Rio faced backlash last year after blowing up Aboriginal rock shelters at Western Australia’s Juukan Gorge to make way for a mine expansion.



Chris Salisbury stepped down as the iron ore boss in September following the destruction at the Gorge.Simon Trott is his successor.



Pacific Operations Aluminium boss Kellie Parker joins the executive committee as Chief Executive Australia.



Arnaud Soirat will become group Chief Operating Officer.



Rio will retain four product groups in the shake up - aluminium, copper, iron ore, and minerals - which includes the diamonds business.



Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) are trading 2.92 per cent lower at $113.63