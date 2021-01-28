Cooper Energy's (ASX:COE) half year production up 76%

Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) report their half year production is up 76 per cent to 1.16 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent and sales volumes up 86 per cent to 1.21 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent on increased ole gas production.



The average realised gas price was up 29 per cent to $7.25 per gigajoule and the average realised oil and condensate price was up 28 per cent to $69.70 per barrel of oil equivalent.



They did report that quarterly production was down 28 per cent as Lower Sole gas production dipped during reconfiguration of the Orbost Gas Processing Plant.



Shares in Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) are trading 3.52 per cent lower at 34 cents.