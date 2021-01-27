Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) see Q4 traffic down 25.9% on last year

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) said the fourth quarter traffic fell 25.9 per cent compared to the same period a year ago on a weighted average basis. Toll revenue dropped 19.9 per cent in the quarter.



Traffic across all the jurisdictions in which our businesses operate was impacted heavily by movement restrictions implemented during the year.



Traffic on the Dulles Greenway in Virginia in the US continues to be subdued, reflecting the high proportion of commuterbased traffic serviced by this road.



Meanwhile, traffic at their French businesses recovered strongly in the third quarter following the easing of restrictions implemented in the second quarter, but was again affected in the fourth quarter by movement restrictions implemented in November in response to a second wave of Covid-19.



Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 1.64 per cent higher at $6.20.

