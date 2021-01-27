Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) report net sales up 13%

Plumbing parts business Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) reports net sales of $642 million, up 13 per cent on the prior corresponding period for the six months to December.



EBITDA1 expected to be in the range of $164 million to $167 million, up at least 30 per cent versus pcp.



Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have kept all manufacturing facilities operating enabling them to meet the increased demand seen across their markets.



Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) are trading 7.32 per cent higher at $4.40.

