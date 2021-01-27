Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) report net sales up 13%

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 27, 2021 11:20 AM

Plumbing parts business Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) reports net sales of $642 million, up 13 per cent on the prior corresponding period for the six months to December.

EBITDA1 expected to be in the range of $164 million to $167 million, up at least 30 per cent versus pcp.

Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have kept all manufacturing facilities operating enabling them to meet the increased demand seen across their markets.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) are trading 7.32 per cent higher at $4.40.
 