Dragon Mountain Gold Explores Critical Minerals Potential

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited (ASX: DMG), a company focused on gold exploration and development, today released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2025. The report highlights the company’s exploration activities and cash flow status. DMG is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its ongoing projects and future plans.

During the quarter, Dragon Mountain Gold conducted desktop studies on the critical minerals potential of its Avalon and Cawse Projects. These reviews encompassed geological maps, satellite imagery, and geophysical and geochemical datasets to identify target areas for future field reconnaissance. The company is also actively reviewing potential new projects and performing due diligence on several opportunities, but no decisions have been made.

The company’s cash position at the end of the quarter was $301,000. Exploration expenditure for the quarter totalled $7,000, with no expenditure incurred on development or production activities. Payments to directors amounted to $2,000, covering salary, fees, and superannuation.

The company currently holds a 25% interest in both the Cawse and Avalon Projects. A list of tenements held by DMG is detailed in Annexure A of the report, which includes Sleeklines Tenements as well. This announcement has been approved by the Board.