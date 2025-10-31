Energy Action (ASX:EAX) Reports Revenue Increase in Q1 FY26

Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX), a company that provides energy procurement and carbon management services, has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2025 (Q1 FY26). The report, released on 31 October 2025, highlights a 17.05% increase in revenue, reaching $2.89 million compared to the prior corresponding period. Receipts from customers totaled $2.67 million, supported by ongoing contract renewals and new business acquisitions.

The company continued to invest in technology, allocating $0.21 million towards its Utilibox platform and IT upgrades. These investments are aimed at enhancing data and emissions capabilities. Energy Action also reported disciplined capital management, leveraging its CBA revolver facility to support growth while reducing interest costs. Forward Contract Revenue increased by $0.03 million over the quarter, showing $11.31 million worth of revenues have been sold in contracts but have not yet been recognised.

While receipts from customers decreased by 9% compared to Q1 FY25 due to non-repeatable procurement services, the company maintained investment in growth. Payments for staff, advertising, and other operating costs amounted to $1.77 million, resulting in a net operating cash outflow of $0.26 million after finance costs. The company utilised a further $0.7 million from the CBA revolver to support growth and made a scheduled repayment of $0.2 million on its CBA market loan, closing the quarter with a cash balance of $0.33 million.

CEO Derek Myers noted that the revenue growth reflects stronger sales activity from the past two years, which are now flowing through the cash pipeline. Energy Action remains focused on scaling its business around core energy services and expanding its reach across Australia’s large energy user market, while assisting clients navigate complex energy markets and transition to net zero.