Noumi Limited (ASX: NOU) Reports 9% Revenue Increase in Q1 FY26

Noumi Limited (ASX: NOU), a leading Australian FMCG company with a mission to create quality, on-trend, responsibly produced dairy and plant-based milks, nutritional products and ingredients, has released its Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The report highlights a strong start to FY26, with consolidated revenue reaching $162.4 million, a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by the Dairy and Nutritionals segment, which saw a 13.7% increase in revenue, reaching $115.4 million. Plant-based Milks revenue remained relatively stable at $47.1 million.

The company reported positive operating cash flow of $12.8 million for Q1 FY26, which included $3.7 million in ASIC and other legal expenses related to legacy matters. These expenses were partially offset by $1.7 million in proceeds from the release of a term deposit related to US litigation. Noumi also announced the Victorian Supreme Court approval of the Class Action Settlement, effectively resolving its legacy legal issues. All amounts payable for these matters were fully provided in the company’s FY25 full year results.

Noumi’s Plant-based Milks division saw growth in HORECA and export channels, with Milklab sales increasing by 9.3%. Dairy and Nutritionals experienced solid growth across all categories, with domestic dairy long-life sales increasing by 2.7% and export sales representing 38.5% of total dairy long-life volumes. Consumer Nutritionals revenue grew 1.9%, while Nutritional Ingredients sales increased by 27.2%.

As of 30 September 2025, Noumi’s unrestricted cash position was $21.9 million, with undrawn facilities of $10.0 million, bringing the total available liquidity to $31.9 million. The company is pleased with its Q1 performance, but notes variability in month-to-month market conditions. Planning has commenced for the maturity of Convertible Notes in 2027.