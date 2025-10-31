Clime Investment Management Completes Placement and Announces Bonus Option Issuance

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX: CIW) has released its September quarter update, highlighting key financial and operational activities. Clime Investment Management provides financial advice, primarily to wholesale clients, and offers managed funds, individually managed accounts and separately managed accounts. The company recently completed a $2.3 million placement in October, designed to bolster its balance sheet and capitalise on emerging market opportunities. In addition to the placement, Clime announced a 1-for-10 bonus option issuance and a $6.5 million Clime Capital Limited convertible note issuance. The company also declared a 0.5 cent fully franked dividend.

Operationally, Clime has initiated a product and solution review aimed at refining its product roadmap and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its offerings. Over the past year, the company has focused on team and structural alignment, system reviews, cost reductions, and increased investment in frontline staff. Management is now undertaking a detailed review of its funds, products, and service standards to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

The company noted several significant industry changes that require careful consideration, including changes to platform-approved research house reports, the shift from traditional managed funds to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and proposed changes to the taxation of superannuation. Total funds under management and advice decreased by 1.7% over the September quarter. Funds under management are circa $1.67 billion and Funds under advice total $1.037 billion.

Looking ahead, Clime plans to focus on completing the product review, progressing proposed acquisitions, considering disposals, and prioritising client needs through dedicated portfolio management and communication. The company will also promote newly created investment offerings. Clime’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 21 November 2025.